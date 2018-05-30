Frankfurt zoo shows off first lion cubs in 15 years

The Frankfurt zoo is showing off its first lion cubs in 15 years.

The cubs’ mother, Zarina, gave birth to triplets on April 14, and kept a close eye on her offspring as they took their first steps in the zoo’s lion enclosure on Wednesday.

Mother Zarina with the youngsters (AP)

The father, 12-year-old Kumar, is being kept apart from six-year-old Zarina and the cubs until zookeepers are sure that the mother will tolerate his presence.

The Asian lion cubs have not yet been named, and keepers believe – but are not yet sure – that two of them are male.

- Press Association