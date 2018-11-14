Francis Brennan is coming to Cork for a special Christmas talk

The country's favourite hotelier and designer Francis Brennan is leaving the lakes of Kenmare and travelling Leeside for a special talk this weekend.

Star of the RTÉ show At Your Service and the man behind The Collection brand will be giving a talk about festive entertaining and gift ideas at the newly developed Dunnes Stores at Bishopstown Court.

The talk entitled The 12 Days of Christmas will take place on November 18 at 2pm.

Francis will also be signing his latest book A Gentleman Abroad: Francis Brennan’s Travel Tales, which was released back in October as part of the unveiling of the new store.

Dunnes Stores is hosting a special Unveiling Weekend from Friday, November 16 to Sunday, November 18 to celebrate the opening of the new store.

The special guests include designer Carolyn Donnelly who the public will have the chance to meet on Friday, along with Paul Costelloe.

Designer Paul Galvin will also be in attendance to talk about his latest collection.

Full details can be found on the Dunnes Stores facebook page.

- Digital Desk