Four baby Komodo dragons have hatched at San Antonio Zoo

Rare baby Komodo dragons have hatched at San Antonio Zoo in Texas, with their first moments in the world showcased in a mesmerising time-lapse video.

The four new arrivals were laid in the spring by mum Tiga, and hatched from October 30 to November 1.

Posting the video to Facebook, San Antonio Zoo said: “We are thrilled to announce the birth of four Komodo dragons… the first three births occurred Tuesday night, the fourth dragon hatched last night.”

The video of the babies hatching now has over 5,000 views from visitors.

The zoo said: “The baby dragons will be held in a behind-the-scenes nursery until they are old enough to be on exhibit.

“Komodo dragons are listed as vulnerable, making this an important win for their species.”- Press Association