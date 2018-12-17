Fortnite leads YouTube’s list of most watched gaming trailers

Fortnite has topped YouTube’s list of the most watched gaming trailers of the past 12 months, rounding off a successful year for the survival game.

The announcement trailer for Season 5 of Fortnite attracted 48.6 million viewers, which was added to the Google-owned video sharing site in July.

The one minute and six second clip is a wide 14.8 million views ahead of number two, the official trailer for Fallout 76.

Red Dead Redemption 2, Clash of Clans and Clash Royale also made it into the top five.

Here are all of the ten most popular gaming trailers of 2018:

1. Fortnite Season 5: announcement trailer – 48.6 million views

2. Fallout 76: official trailer – 33.8 million views

3. Red Dead Redemption 2 – official trailer #3 – 27.9 million views

4. Clash of Clans: Hammer Jam! – 22.3 million views

5. Clash Royale: Clan Wars is here! – 20.3 million views

6. Doom Eternal – official E3 teaser – 13.4 million views

7. Just One More: League of Legends – 12.2 million views

8. Update Aquatic: Dive in! – 12.4 million views

9. GTA Online: After Hours – 10.6 million views

10. Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Blackout Introduction – 6.4 million views

- Press Association