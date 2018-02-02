Forget the Puppy Bowl, the Dog Bowl is the sporting event of the weekend

Older rescue dogs will be given a chance to shine in a new addition to Super Bowl programming – the Dog Bowl.

The programme will see Team Paws and Team Tails battle it out for a chance at glory the day before the traditional Puppy Bowl, which has been held on the day of the Super Bowl since 2005.

The dogs involved in the new event range between two and 15 years old and come from shelters around the US.

Each dog will be profiled on the programme, being shown on Animal Planet, by NFL veterans Eric Decker and Logan Ryan, in the hope they will be adopted by some kind Americans watching at home.

To give some glitz and glamour to the event, some Instagram-famous dogs will also be taking part, including Mannie the Frenchie, Chloe Kardoggian and Hamilton the Pug.

Here’s hoping the programme gets homes for all these lovely pooches.

For viewers on the other side of the pond wanting a doggie fix, Animal Planet will be screening last year’s Puppy Bowl at 1pm on Sunday.
