Football writer called Andy Murray receives mistaken messages of support

After Andy Murray announced he will retire from tennis this year, the public poured forward with messages of support – but not all of them found their intended recipient.

That’s because the three-time major winner isn’t the only verified Andy Murray on Twitter, sharing a name with a sports writer at FourFourTwo magazine.

“I’m a football writer and keen to avoid early retirement, so it’s nice people care,” Murray tweeted after receiving messages intended for the former world number one.

Thank you to all offering help, support and free hip treatment today. I’m a football writer and keen to avoid early retirement, so it’s nice people care.

On a side note, get well soon, namesake 🎾 and congratulations on a stunning career. A true tennis great. — Andy Murray (@Andy_MurrayFFT) January 11, 2019

The case of mistaken identity is nothing new to Murray, who has had to cope with mistaken correspondence due to his namesake’s two Wimbledon victories, US Open triumph, Olympic gold medals and more.

🎵Not THAT Andy Murray

You’re just not THAT Andy Murray

...🎵 — AFCB_Rob 🍒 (@afcb_r0b) January 12, 2019

I know what you mean 😂 — Andy Murray (@andymurray75) January 11, 2019

Still, at least Twitter got a few laughs from the situation.

Does your mum watch you write all your articles 😂 — Del Jacobs (@deljacobsynwa) January 12, 2019

I guess you now know how @johnlewis feels every November 😁 — Euan Ross (@circa35mm) January 12, 2019

Meanwhile, the tennis-playing Andy Murray got around to thanking people for their support with this lovely message on Instagram.

Do you think he ever gets messages about football articles? Probably not.

- Press Association