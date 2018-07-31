Footage shows suspects ‘stealing shark from aquarium by disguising it as a baby’

A shark is making a good recovery after being stolen from her tank at the San Antonio Aquarium in Texas.

Helen the horn shark was lifted from an open tank, wrapped in a wet blanket and placed into a pram before three thieves made their escape.

Security footage from the aquarium shows a man leaning over the pool and nabbing the 16in animal, walking off with it in his arms.

Shark theives This is a video of the suspects. This is linking to the earlier post about the Horn Shark that was stolen from the San Antonio Aquarium. Posted by San Antonio Aquarium on Monday, July 30, 2018

An eagle-eyed member of staff saw the trio making off with the animal, and a manager confronted them in the parking area. Unfortunately one of the men managed to drive off.

After a social media campaign and swift police action, Helen was found being well cared for by one of the suspects.

Two of the suspects have confessed, and police are deciding whether to charge the third suspected accomplice, according to Leon Valley police chief Joseph Salvaggio.

On Saturday, July 28th one of our employees reported seeing suspicious activity from three people around one of our… Posted by San Antonio Aquarium on Monday, July 30, 2018

Since her return to the aquarium, Helen has been recovering in quarantine.

“She is doing good so far, and we are hopeful she will recover fully from the shock, and return to her home she is used to,” the aquarium wrote on its Facebook page.

