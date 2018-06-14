Foil Arms and Hog nail what it's like finding accommodation on a J1

The J1 visa is almost a right of passage for the young Irish people who want to get out and experience the US while in college.

But, and in a way it's a bit like home, it's becoming increasingly difficult to find accommodation.

Many are being forced to share rooms with more people than there are floorboards so this latest serving from Foil Arms and Hog will feel very familiar to a lot of people.

The art of negotiating a lease is something Irish students should take pride in.

Sure aren't they only there to work hard, keep their heads down and achieve the American dream?

The Mayo GAA jersey is a must as well.