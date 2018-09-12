Flower that smells like a corpse set to bloom for the first time

Back to Discover stories Discover Home

A flower that is more than a metre tall is set to come into bloom – and release the pungent smell of a corpse in the process.

The five-year-old plant, known as the corpse flower due to the unpleasant, strong smell it gives out when it blooms, is set to open up for the very first time.

Workers at Toronto Zoo in Canada, where the plant is being grown, have dubbed the plant Pablo Pe-ew Caso.

Pablo is ahead of schedule as typically the flower only blooms once it is roughly six to 10 years old, according to the zoo.

The rising temperature of the plant and its slowing growth rate have led workers at the zoo to predict it is set to bloom later this week, according to the zoo’s Twitter account.

When it eventually does bloom, the flower will rise to a temperature broadly equivalent to that of the human body.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Nature, Corpse, UK, Corpse flower, Toronto, Toronto Zoo, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover