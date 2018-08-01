Five-year-olds playing tug of war with police officers is the cutest thing ever

A group of five-year-olds found themselves battling a rather tough opposition when they engaged in a tug of war with the British police.

The Met Task Force were conducting security patrols in Greenwich, London, when they chanced upon children playing in the park.

Soon a tug of war ensued between 30 children and the officers.

And the five-year-olds triumphed.

But of course, there were no hard feelings on the officers’ part and they happily posed for a post-match photo with the team who beat them.

And the internet is loving their community spirit.

