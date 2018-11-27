First trailer for Eoin Colfer's Artemis Fowl is here and it looks epic

The first trailer for the big screen adaptation of Artemis Fowl has arrived.

Based on the first novel in Wexford author Eoin Colfer's fantasy series, it follows the titular Fowl, a criminal mastermind who discovers the existence of a fairy world and decides to rob them.

The film has been in process of development by Disney since 2016, and will be released on August 9, 2019. It was directed by Kenneth Branagh with Irish playwright Conor McPherson as screenwriter.

It stars two Irish teenagers, Ferdia Shaw from Kilkenny and Lara McDonnell from Dublin as Artemis Fowl and Captain Holly Short respectively.

It also features Josh Gad and Judi Dench in supporting roles.

Artemis Fowl was filmed in England, Northern Ireland and Ho Chi Minh City.