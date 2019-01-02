First Fortnight: 14 highlights of the mental health arts festival

It's only January 2 but the first festival of the year is already underway.

One of Ireland's most unique festivals, First Fortnight, kicked off on New Year's Day.

The annual arts and mental health festival, which was first founded in 2009, is bigger than ever this year.

First Fortnight 2019 is hosting the European Mental Health Art and Cultural Festival and will feature over 150 events from 16 nations over the coming weeks.

With events including music, theatre, film, spoken word, discussions and more, organisers hope to showcase the vibrancy of Ireland whiel challenging mental health stigma.

First Fortnight co-founder JP Swaine said: "The challenges mental health poses to society are set down in well established patterns.

First Fortnight is here at the beginning of every year to unapologetically disrupt those patterns and ask for more, better and different efforts to address and make better Irelands attitude and behaviour when it comes to mental health problems and those that experience them.

There are plenty of wonderful events taking place throughout Janaury and you can find the full details of the events here.

Here are 14 events that we are excited about.

Professor Green In Conversation With Eoghan McDermot

Sugar Club, Dublin, January 19, 2.30pm

Acclaimed musician and mental health advocate Professor Green will speak openly and candidly with 2FM presenter, broadcaster Eoghan Mc Dermott about his own experience about dealing with the death of his father through suicide, the impact mental health has on his career and his creative output and his willingness to create awareness on these important topics and to help others.

Leads 2 Better Mental Health

Blackrock Sunday Market, Cork, January 6, 11.30am

First Fortnight have teamed up once again with Leads2Love, Ireland’s first and only Dating and Walks App for dog lovers to celebrate the mental health benefits of having a dog.

All dog owners and dog-lovers are invited to come together for a dog-filled day in the outdoors for walks and chats!

Crazywise

Triskel Arts Centre, Cork, January 17, 7.30pm

First Fortnight in association with Cork Film Festival present this award-winning documentary, which explores the transcendent and healing potential of a psychological crisis.

Crazywise looks at what can be learned from people around the world who have turned their psychological crisis into a positive transformative experience.

Two Days, One Night

National tour, January 8-17

Oscar winner Marion Cotillard gives a rousing performance in this profoundly affecting film.

Sandra returns to work after suffering from depression, only to find out that her colleagues have chosen to take a yearly bonus at the expense of her job.

She has just one weekend to convince them to change their minds in order to regain her position.

What follows is arguably the Dardenne brothers' greatest cinematic achievement to date.

Beautiful Boy

Irish Film Institute (IFI), Dublin, January 9, 6.15pm

From the producers of Moonlight and 12 Years a Slave, and starring Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy is based on the best-selling memoirs by David Sheff and his son, Nic Sheff.

The film chronicles the heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years.

This will be a special premiere of the film before its national release on January 18 and will feature a post-show discussion.

MindReading

Various locations nationwide, January

Libraries across the country are joining with First Fortnight to shine a spotlight on mental health-related books during the month of January.

From factual texts to brilliant works of fiction and helpful information books, readers will be spoilt for choice as libraries highlight texts that will open up discussion around mental health.

First Fortnight Mullingar

The Fence, Westmeath, January 11, 8pm

First Fortnight arrives in Mullingar for an unmissable night of mental health talks, graffiti and live music, involving some of the town’s best local talent.

There will be speakers from Little Things, the HSE’s mental health campaign and safeTALK, the HSE’s suicide alertness for everyone training programme.

Performing on the night will be Ricotta Rojo, the Clara Swing Band, Mullingar PCC Choir, Bobby & The Blunts and there will be live work from Street Artist Cowboys Davies.

Therapy Sessions

Workman's Club, Dublin, January 4 and 11, 8pm

Therapy Sessions is a staple of First Fortnight Festival, an eclectic night of music and spoken work that should not be missed.

Acclaimed spoken word poet Stephen James Smith returns to MC and programme the spoken word element for Therapy Sessions 2019.

Joining him this year to curate the music element, we’re thrilled to be joined by talented duo Saint Sister (Jan 11) and the Westmeath indie band The Academic (Jan 4).

The Big Gig

Tramline, Dublin, January 12, 8pm

Join us at the First Fortnight Big Gig 2019 for a big night of music and dancing.

As always, The Big Gig brings together a very special lineup of artists that features Mango X Mathman, Paddy Hanna, Molly Sterling and Brave Giant.

The Scourge

Dublin, Donegal, Waterford, Carlow; January 3-19

The Scourge (Michelle Dooley Mahon) relives visits to her mother Siobhan in a nursing home after she has been struck down by Alzheimer’s disease or what the scourge calls "death by a thousand cuts".

Through her hilarious as well as moving memories we are introduced to personalities, history, and a nostalgic archive of an ordinary Irish small-town family forced to become extraordinary in their attempt to cope.

Real Talks Live

The Sugar Club, Dublin, January 12, 3.45pm

Mental Health advocate, author and former Cavan GAA player Alan O' Mara founded Real Talks to promote the importance of meaningful conversations in life.

Alan will host a special Real Talks live event featuring Sinead Finnegan, Noelle Healy and Nicole Owens from the Dublin All Ireland winning Football team.

Sinead, Noelle and Nicole will speak about the sacrifices and dedication that it takes to reach the pinnancle of their sport and will also discuss the value of positive mental health and the support structures available to players within the GAA.

Frightened Rabbit Tribute Evening

Pepper Canister Church, Dublin, January 19, 8pm

This January join us for a very special revisiting of Frightened Rabbit's critically acclaimed album, The Midnight Organ Fight, in the breathtaking surroundings of Dublin's Pepper Canister Church, featuring an all-star lineup of Irish acts, with all proceeds going to First Fortnight and the Scott Hutchison Foundation.

Warpaint

Science Gallery Dublin, January 7-19

An exhibition of colourful energetic and emotive paintings which celebrates the coming together of an inspirational group of people telling stories of struggles with mental health during their life at some point.

Artist Emma Sheridan met each of the sitters to start a conversation about their experiences.

By connecting these people Emma is communicating the idea that mental health may be each faced alone by those affected while being part of a wider, invisible community.

Warpaint shows that we are never on our own despite appearances during those dark times.

The Art Of Anxiety With Nadine O' Regan

Whelans, Dublin, January 9, 7pm

Journalist and broadcaster Nadine O'Regan will be joined by acclaimed Irish artist Cathy Davey, author and psychotherapist Siobhán Murray, and arts journalist Dave Hanratty of JOE.ie to discuss the issue of anxiety and how artists may often navigate around the condition as they go on in their careers.

They'll be accompanied by a live performance by the exciting Irish artist I Have A Tribe, and other musical contributions on the night.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact the Samaritans Ireland or Pieta House.

Samaritans Ireland - Freephone: 116 123, Text: 087 2 60 90 90 (standard text rates apply)

Pieta House - Phone 1800 247 247