First Dates Ireland call for more LGBTQ people to apply for new series

Filming for the third series of First Dates Ireland is set to get underway soon and producers are calling for more LGBTQ people to apply.

So if you are a singleton looking for love, then why not give it a go?

Last month the dating show put a call out for more men over 35 to sign up.

And now Coco Television, the production company behind First Dates Ireland, has put a call out on social media for more LGBTQ daters to take part in the show.

LGBTQ and looking for love? 🏳️‍🌈❤️



We'd love to hear from you! #FirstDatesIRLhttps://t.co/IGN58dfZiw — COCO Television (@COCOtv) July 6, 2018

Anyone over the age of 18 who is a permanent resident of Ireland can apply.

You can apply to be a featured dater, where your date is the main focus on the show, including introduction interviews, the 'who will pay for this' moment and the dreaded 'would you like to see each other again' question at the end.

Or you can opt to be a background dater. The background dater is for the daters amongst us who are shy but still want to put themselves out there to meet someone new.

Anna Nolan, head of development at Coco Television, took to Twitter to call on more lesbians to get involved in the show.

First Dates Ireland needs you!!! They’re especially looking for lesbians. Come on ladies - don’t be shy. https://t.co/H7CzYBqESr — Anna Nolan (@annanolan70) July 6, 2018

Apply online for the new series as a featured dater here and a background dater here.