Fiona the famous hippo was asked out on Twitter by a fellow hippo and it’s adorable

Fiona the hippo, aged one, won the internet’s heart in 2017 thanks to her charm and spirit, but now it seems she’s won the heart of a fellow hippo too.

Timothy, a two-year-old hippo from San Antonio Zoo, tweeted (with the help of a human) saying: “I have seen you on the internet… you are the most beautiful hippo I have ever seen! Perhaps we can meet someday and be boyfriend and girlfriend?”

Dear Fiona,



My name is Timothy. I have seen you on the internet at the @CincinnatiZoo & you are the most beautiful hippo I have ever seen! Perhaps we can meet someday and be boyfriend and girlfriend? I am single and available. #HippoSwipeRight #TeamFiona



Sincerely,

Timothy pic.twitter.com/jaUoNZdbFg — San Antonio Zoo and Zoo School🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) March 8, 2018

Fiona the hippopotamus from Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden became famous last year as the zoo documented her progress from a premature baby hippo to a heavy and healthy size.

Timothy the hippo is 1,200 miles away from Fiona, having recently moved to San Antonio from ABQ BioPark Zoo in New Mexico.

Fiona the hippo (Kathy Newton/Cincinnati Zoo)

The Cincinnati Zoo made it clear that Fiona admires the male hippo, but isn’t sure the two would make a great match.

The zoo said: “Your DNA will decide if you’re the one for our little diva.”

Fiona thinks you’re cute too, but it’s what’s on the inside that counts! Your DNA will decide if you’re the one for our little diva. Any potential mate would have to be ok w/ taking a back seat. Are you ok w/paparazzi? Most importantly, are you willing to relocate to Cincinnati? https://t.co/7XFCiYnyz7 — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) March 9, 2018

Social media users loved the interaction, with the original declaration of love reaching over 4,000 retweets, and Fiona’s response at over 9,000 retweets.

People were protective over Fiona, but also offered advice to Timothy on how to win her heart.

Not to be rude Timothy but if you break our Fiona’s heart you will pay https://t.co/EBytkZYrKj — Kambria, Like The Font (@KambriaPowell) March 10, 2018

This made my day!! #hippolove 💖💙 — Tiny Sweet T ☕🇺🇸 (@TonyaDiNolfi) March 9, 2018

start out with a joke, then compliment her but be cool about it. — Judith Slaughter (@txfoo) March 10, 2018

Go get her!