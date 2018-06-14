Fine Gael announce their World Cup sweepstakes result because why not

The World Cup is set to dominate TV and office small talk for the next few weeks.

Workplaces across the country have been divided into factions with sweepstakes separating the lucky ones from those who never really stand a chance.

And since we know you're all dying to know, the Government have also been busy doing their own draw.

Fine Gael's Catherine Noone has tweeted to show us who in her party has gotten which team.

Spelling errors aside (you'd think someone in Leinster House would be able to spell Panama, Sweden, Colombia and Costa Rica correctly), the draw is as follows.

Also, since when have Kevin Boxer Moran and Sean Canney been members of Fine Gael?

Who knew football could be used to unite parties?