Filmed over 16 weeks this beautiful film captures the work of Cork's Penny Dinners

As part of University College Cork’s outreach contribution, the film ‘Cork Penny Dinners’ takes an intimate look at the background to one of Cork’s oldest charitable organisations.

Filmed over 16 weeks by renowned photographer Stephen Bean, the new documentary shows you the real happenings of what goes on in this caring charity.

Video: Stephen Bean

Currently serving up to 2,000 freshly made meals per week, Cork Penny Dinners provides a hot nourishing meal to those in need.

“It gives them a sense of security. We think it puts them in a better place to cope,” Penny Dinners’ co-ordinator Catriona Twomey reveals about the service they provide.

We’re taking away the fear and allowing them to be at ease and that’s important.

Catriona adds how college students can benefit hugely from getting involved in helping others.

“They’ll [students from outside the city] learn how to reach out and talk to others and their family will be comforted to know that they’re making friends.”

World Homeless Day, on October 10, aims to draw attention to homeless people’s needs locally and provide opportunities for the community to get involved.

One reality that homeless people often face is labeling, which is something Catriona thinks is very harmful.

“People put people down on their luck into a box. Look what you’re doing to yourself if you label everything.”

Francis Brennan helped relaunched the charity's headquarters in 2015.

The film is being shown twice during the Indi/Cork Film festival featuring a beautifully composed score by singer Elizabeth Murphy.