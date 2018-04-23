FilmCraftCork brings together top student filmmakers from home and abroad

Ireland's first ever international student film festival, FilmCraftCork, will see top talent from Ireland and beyond showcase their work.

The festival will take place this Thursday, April 26, at the Rory Gallagher Theatre at Cork Institute of Technology.

Amanda Cowhig, student and organiser of FilmCraftCork; Ryan Grace, filmmaker of ‘Re-Joyce Poetry in Modern Ireland’ and Paul Dempsey, student and organiser of FilmCraftCork.

Documentaries and animations from student filmmakers from Cork, Southampton in the UK and Utrecht in the Netherlands will be screened throughout the day.

Viewers can get involved and vote for their favourite documentary by logging on to Twitter and using #filmcraftcork. The winning documentary will win the first ever FilmCraftCork audience award.

Four films will compete for the top award of the inaugural festival which will be chosen by a panel of judges.

The four entries - Everyday Madness, Re-Joyce: Poetry in Modern Ireland, Inside the Circle and A Sea of Plastic - will be screened from 6.30pm.

Utrecht students @jasperckars and @doelmang will showcase their documentary 'Everyday Madness' at FilmCraftCork this April 26th. View the trailer at https://t.co/mAwVw7c8YQ — FilmCraftCork (@FilmCraftCork) March 24, 2018

Everyday Madness, an entry from Dutch students Jasper Kars and Gerritt Doelman, explores the topic of mental health following a young man as he fights an everyday battle against bipolar depression and psychotic episodes as well as the stigma that comes with mental illness.

Re-Joyce: Poetry in Modern Ireland sees filmmaker Ryan Grace travel around Ireland talking to poetry groups to explore the poetry scene of modern Ireland.

Inside the Circle, by Lauren Bos and Hein van den Bogaert, tells the story of two professional handball players who need to juggle their ambitions to be the best in their sport and their own personal relationship together.

Manuela Dei Grandi's 'A Sea Of Plastic' explores the causes, impacts and possible solutions of plastic pollution in seas from the perspective of a small community in the south west coast of Ireland.#sea #pollution #documentary #cork #community pic.twitter.com/RrZaBSrfhf — FilmCraftCork (@FilmCraftCork) March 25, 2018

A Sea of Plastic, an entry from Manuela Dei Grandi, explores the important global issue of plastic pollution in our seas from the local perspective of a small community in south-west Ireland.

Registering for the event is free and seats can be booked here.

Digital Desk