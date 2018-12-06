FillALuas: Homeless charity hoping to break Christmas shoebox record

The annual #FillALuas event is underway at Connolly Station in Dublin this morning.

Transdev and Inner City Helping Homeless are hoping to break last year's record of 20,000 shoeboxes for the homeless community.

CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless, Anthony Flynn, is encouraging people to drop in shoeboxes filled with practical items which will be distributed this Christmas.

It's #fillaluas day today at Connolly Station as we hope to beat the previous record of over 25,000 shoeboxes donated.



We have food, drinks, music, Santa's grotto, haircut, giggles the clown and more.



We hope to see you there , we will be on site from 6.30am#fillaluas pic.twitter.com/xLwDS53iV4 — ICHHDUBLIN (@ICHHDUBLIN) December 6, 2018

This year's event includes breakfast, lunch and dinner for homeless people along with free haircuts.

The charity also provides fun for families with the addition of Santa’s grotto, Giggles the clown, buskers, snacks and other surprises.

Our wonderful volunteers from @bankofireland and @AskAIB helping to keep things running smoothly this morning at Connolly Luas stop for #fillaluas ! We're here until 7pm this evening so plenty of time to get your shoeboxes or giftbags of goodies for homeless families to us! pic.twitter.com/ma4V9oYyZd — Luas (@Luas) December 6, 2018

Speaking this morning ICHH CEO Anthony Flynn said: "This year’s event is a bit special with a focus on families in emergency accommodation with the addition of Santa’s Grotto and today is a day where the public, our volunteers and our charity partners come together with the people we support on a daily basis to bring a smile to people’s faces."

It's been great to help #fillaluas this morning in a small way. Thank you to @PepsiCo in Cork who donated Selection Boxes and to all our food donors who help us support the people @ICHHDUBLIN help all year round. Great to see @luas, @Dropbox and @AIBIreland volunteers too. 👏🎄🎅 pic.twitter.com/c8yaKWPLhN — FoodCloud (@FoodCloud) December 6, 2018

"We want today to be a special day for the most vulnerable in society where they can come to Connolly for food and a haircut and to be treated for a change with Christmas around the corner," said Mr Flynn.

"We are inviting everyone to come along to Connolly Station today and take part in what will be a fantastic day of events, this is a day we want to see everyone get involved and come along and show their support."

Angels. Thank you to Pellestown Educate Together Cabra @pelletstownetns for its massive 67 shoebox donation this morning at Broombridge Luas Depot. #fillaluas @ICHHDUBLIN pic.twitter.com/8aPPMw8j4X — Luas (@Luas) December 6, 2018

The event will run until 7pm tonight.

Digital Desk