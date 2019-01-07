‘Fiji Water Girl’ steals the show on the Golden Globes red carpet
07/01/2019 - 06:33:00Back to Discover Home
A model handing out Fiji Water became an online sensation at the 2019 Golden Globe awards after she repeatedly posed in the background of photos on the red carpet.
With a tray of bottles and a subtly-raised eyebrow, ‘Fiji Water Girl’ was almost ever-present as the stars arrived, staring straight down the camera and winning over hundreds of social media users.
Fiji water lady OWNED the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/84wvYSqGa5— 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐞 (@GallantPurple) January 7, 2019
The Fiji water lady taught us that while you may never be a celebrity, you can ALWAYS lurk smugly in the background of someone else’s moment.— mubby19 (@marybethwalk) January 7, 2019
Thank you, Fiji water lady. #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/QR0RtUMsms
The best supporting look on the red carpet hands down has to go to the #fijiwatergirl she served too many looks to not get ‘discovered’ tonight. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/dx5u45Xgwc— Bambinoir (@Bambinior) January 7, 2019
Got my Halloween outfit sorted. I’m going as Fiji water girl from the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/geZ7w7Uqit— James Cooper (@coopdloop) January 7, 2019
She was swiftly crowned the winner of the red carpet by social media users, who began making memes.
tired: spilling tea— Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) January 7, 2019
wired: serving fiji water #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/TTou8mz8Cs
The Fiji water woman posing behind celebrities on the red carpet #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ivHZvQ1UAo— jon (@prasejeebus) January 7, 2019
Before the awards show itself had even started, parody Twitter accounts had sprung up.
I'm calling it. We have our first #meme of #2019. #FijiWaterGirl out at the #GoldenGlobes hydrating everyone's thirst. Is she supposed to be there? pic.twitter.com/nKPGjrxFMU— FijiWaterGirl (@FijiWaterGirl) January 7, 2019
Other users photoshopped her into classic film scenes.
That Fiji water girl is really out here stealing scenes #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1BH9Br3iOB— imamess (@SGFGrowyso) January 7, 2019
But after hours of speculation, Canadian-born model Kelleth Cuthbert revealed herself as the model in question with a post on Instagram.
“Not the worst way to spend a Sunday,” she wrote, with a photo of herself on the red carpet.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here