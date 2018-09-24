Feile Classical’s clean-up was a tad different to this year's Electric Picnic

Tipperary’s famous ‘Trip to Tipp’, now known as Feíle Classical, took place over the weekend and judging by concertgoers on Twitter, it was a hit.

Sensational night at #FeileClassical take a bow everyone involved. The trip to tipp is back with a bang pic.twitter.com/ajOI7UNweg — Eamonn Breen (@EamonnBreen13) September 23, 2018

Fans bridged the good old days and today’s millennial way of life with a gin and prosecco fulled pitch invasion - now that’s a tad different from the days Rage Against The Machine made an appearance.

The festival’s Tribal area also made it so fans could relive the nights they spent sleeping under the Tipperary stars, but again, with a 21st-century twist.

Cardboard tents, anyone?

Irish company Pamper the Camper pitched over 110 pre-ordered cardboard tents over the weekend and as concert-goers left their huts this morning, they either took them home or sent them for recycling.

Before you ask, as we did, the tents are water resistant as the company use a high-quality cardboard with long wood fibres.

Therefore water and humidity is no problem!

A tad different to this year’s Electric Picnic clean-up.