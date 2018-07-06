Feeling down? Let these impossibly adorable dingo puppies cheer you up

The internet has fallen in love with two fluffy dingo puppies at an Australian zoo.

The pair are just eight weeks old and were recently brought to Symbio Wildlife Park near Sydney from Featherdale Wildlife Park.

It is hoped that they’ll be able to begin breeding with dogs from another pack in a year or so.

Visitors to the park will be able to get up close and personal with the gorgeous creatures and have the opportunity to pat and interact with them while they are taking their daily walks.

For the selfie-obsessed, there will also be photo sessions.

- Press Association
