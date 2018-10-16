Fathers are calling out Piers Morgan by showing off their baby carriers

Piers Morgan has once again faced the ire of Twitter users, this time for criticising Daniel Craig for wearing a baby carrier.

The broadcaster posted a picture of the James Bond actor wearing the carrier, with the caption: “Oh 007 … not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond”

Both Good Morning Britain host Morgan and Craig’s names have trended on Twitter and the former has been met with widespread criticism.

Captain America star Chris Evans tweeted: “You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child.”

i'm not engaging with Piers Morgan but imagine being so insecure that you think a man carrying his own child in public is being emasculated — In Nicoled Blood (@Nicole_Cliffe) October 15, 2018

In response to Morgan’s comments, fathers are now taking to social media to show they too use baby carriers – and look like James Bond while doing it.

this is the most I’ll ever look like Daniel Craig pic.twitter.com/ydTjkuZDkV — Scream Thielmaxe (@samthielman) October 15, 2018

how will I live down the ignominy pic.twitter.com/cvxGf56F9p — Eric Mersmann (@presenteric) October 15, 2018

Some have been showing off, frankly – being so masculine that they can wear two carriers at once.

Piers Morgan doesn’t think real men wear babies. He’s right. Real men wear two babies. pic.twitter.com/FHbZZJz0Pp — Robert Perry is often called Pez (@pez_sez) October 16, 2018

Others decided to dive right back into the archive to show Morgan how to wear a pouch.

Some kangaroo time from 6 years ago pic.twitter.com/VuLZq8uTHj — Jordy McKever (@itsjordylive) October 15, 2018

Baby carriers aren’t limited to the city streets either, with some taking their little ones to the countryside.

He’s an odd duck, that Piers. I loved carrying my daughter about. pic.twitter.com/yPGHX1He9s — Ben Cooper 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@bencooper) October 15, 2018

Morgan has responded harshly to criticism of his comment, posting dozens of tweets in response to people’s support of Craig’s baby carrier.

“Britain used to be a country where people debated such matters with gusto, humour & civility,” he tweeted. “Papoose-Gate perfectly personifies how pathetically self-righteous, hysterical & humourless the Twitter mob has become.”- Press Association