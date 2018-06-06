Fast cars, luxury houses and a disused jail?? The crazy stories of past lottery winners

By Kyle Lehane

The Euromillions was won last night with someone in Ireland becoming 17 million euro richer.

We all dream of what we would do with the money if we won.

However, sometimes the luck has run out for lottery winners and misfortune comes their way soon after their big win.

One of these said people was Michael Carroll, who won £10 million. Carroll, who worked as a binman before his win, was only 19 when he won.

He soon began spending his winnings extravagantly, often attracting media attention for his purchases.

Soon he had the stereotypical mansion, swimming pool within his possession.

He didn’t forget to add the not so stereotypical derby race car track in his own backyard.

However, after 8 years his fortune was gone, having been spent on drugs and alcohol.

Fortune did favour Irishman Peter Lavery though, who proved very wise by investing his winnings in a whiskey distillery.

Lavery decided for it to be housed in a disused jail in Belfast and soon his business proved just as lucrative as his winnings.

Finally, it seems it was an own goal for hospital porter John McGuiness, who won £10 million in the UK lottery in 1997 and decided to invest his winnings into lower division Scottish soccer team Livingston FC.

Soon the club went into debt and so did John. His fortune soon disappeare.

Who knows what the new Euromillions winner will do with their winnings but one should remember the old saying;

Save your money and your money will save you.