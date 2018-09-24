Fashion designer Helen Cody describes relief at completing cancer treatment

Sarah Slater

Irish fashion designer Helen Cody, who is battling cancer for the second time, has revealed she “can’t describe the relief” she feels after being told her chemotherapy treatment has ended.

The couture designer and Irish fashion favourite was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer last January and has undergone months of crippling chemotherapy.

Helen Cody

Helen has dressed some of Ireland's biggest names including Mary McAleese, Ali Hewson and Amy Huberman.

The delicate pale pink, feathered couture dress she made for Ballon d'Or Finalist Stephanie Roche in 2014 epitomised her signature look of ethereal and romantic.

The 52-year-old, who remarried Rory Murphy at Dublin City Hall in March, posted on her Facebook page: “Such a huge day, I was all prepared for my last chemo, to be told I’m finished!

“I can’t describe the relief I feel. I still have to do a month's radiation, but now it all starts to get easier.”

She urged supporters and fans to seek help through counselling if they were dealing with their own health worries.

“To anyone reading this who’s starting treatment, you will get through this, for times when it’s too hard I found counselling @arccancersupport a huge help. It can feel totally overwhelming at times, but it does pass.”

The award-winning designer revealed how her energy levels are now starting to return much to her excitement.

“I climbed the five flights to my clinic, something I could not have attempted four weeks ago,” and she encouraged cancer suffers to be honest with themselves about what they were going through with their health concerns.

“I'm posting this photo as being honest about what’s been going on throughout my treatment has really helped me, and hopefully in a tiny way, may help others.

I’m not being tortured! This is called a cold cap which is used to protect your hair during chemo(therapy), it’s not a pretty sight, but I felt it was worth trying as I couldn’t face going bald, as well as everything else.

“I won’t miss wearing it but I’m glad I tried it. Now I can start to get on with getting better and living my best life again!”

She previously said: “Fear is the biggest hurdle to overcome to achieve change,” and she has faced a few hardships in her life, including the death of her newborn son Ethan in 2003.

Scores of fans posted messages of support with one saying: ”Fair play to you Helen, you are an inspiration. Onwards and upwards from now,” while another added: "That’s incredible news! Thrilled for you! Wishing you a full and very speedy recovery.”