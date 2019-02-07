Farmer in Australia proposes with message visible from space

A farmer in Australia has set a high bar for wedding proposals ahead of Valentine’s Day by asking the big question in 70-metre high letters carved into a field of wheat.

Brendan Boyd, a 24-year-old from Babakin in Western Australia, asked his girlfriend of three years to marry him in a message taking up most of a field more than 300,000 metres square – big enough to be seen from space.

“I can’t remember exactly how but I have had the idea for a couple of years and I think I just came up with it on a tractor one night,” he told the Press Association. Brendan said he’d been thinking about proposing this way ‘for a couple of years’ (Brendan Boyd/Facebook)

His girlfriend, 26-year-old Emma Starcevich, lives a five-hour drive away in the coastal city of Esperance, so Brendan planned the gesture for a weekend when she was visiting.

He used a harvester to carve the message into the crop on a Friday afternoon, knowing Emma would be arriving later that evening.

“I didn’t practice, that was my first go at it.

“Saturday morning I took her to the paddock, told her what a nice day it was and flew our drone up above.

“I then put FPV (first-person view) goggles on her and it was looking out over the horizon. I then panned down on to the paddock for her to see.

“Her reaction was a little bit of silence followed by ‘are you sure?’, and then a ‘yes’.” Brendan and Emma hope to get married next year (Ellie Morris Photography/PA)

They harvested the rest of the field together that evening, to make sure none of the crop went to waste.

The episode happened in December, Brendan said, but he only put the pictures online to show the world in the last week.

Reaction to the gesture “has gone a bit crazy”, he said.

“I have had radio interviews and offers for TV interviews as well as a few papers. I can’t believe it.

“The wedding is probably going to be early next year,” he added.

- Press Association