Fans of First Dates Ireland will love this update from last night’s couples

Ah, the first blind date.

Ciara and Shannon.

A nerve wracking experience in itself without adding the fact that the whole nation will critique and cringe at your first encounter with the stranger in which you are to attempt to find love with to add to the amounting pressure.

We’ve all sat and watched through our hands at the most awkward encounters and cocked our head to the side like a pup and done the familiar ‘aww’ when our favourites reveal they both want that second date.

Some of the daters even bring a tear to our eye.

Flashback to last week’s Tara and Eoin.

Their bubbly personalities, his charm and her love for GAA seemed to be the perfect match.

To our delight, both said yes to the second date but sadly it wasn’t meant to be.

// DATER UPDATE //



How’re ye fixed? We’ve a short update here from Eoin after last night’s date with Tara.



Here’s how he’s been getting on. #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/Mrz1cNnThj — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) January 17, 2018

Last night’s episode of First Dates Ireland was an interesting one to say the very least, let’s say peculiar even.

Amongst the inappropriate comments dropped by former Talafornia star Phil and the awkward moments amongst daters, there was light at the end of the tunnel for two couples who found love.

Fans of the show will be delighted with this update from last night’s couples Ciara and Shannon, and Paula and Gary.

Ciara and Shannon bonded over their love of Maniac 2000 and after realising that they had met briefly 33 years earlier in a nightclub, sparks flew for Paula and Gary.

At the end of the show, it was revealed that both couples enjoyed second and third dates.

Viewers will be happy to know an additional update has been released by RTÉ and both couples are still together.

DATER UPDATE



The full moon may have brought out the passion in some of our First Daters, but you might be wondering how they’ve been getting on since.



Hear from Shannon & Ciara, Phil, Paula, Amy Maria, Sharon and Trishauna in this week’s dater update. #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/YwikCUjsSO — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) January 23, 2018

Phew! We couldn’t take any more heartache!