Fans are loving the selfie mode in the new Spider-Man PS4 game

As gamers got to grips with PlayStation’s new Spider-Man title, one feature seemed to emerge as a firm favourite.

Released worldwide on Friday, the game includes the ability to take photos of the webbed wonder mid-game – including selfies, complete with filters, stickers and all the features a social media-savvy generation might expect.

And of course while swinging around New York City and fighting bad guys is fun. so is taking pictures of yourself as Spider-Man.

That’s something that gamers have been taking full advantage of.

The selfie mode in the new Spider-Man is just serious fun #spiderman , just a free fall from the top of NYC, nothing to see here pic.twitter.com/EXBWMYgCV0 — OKΛN (@OkanNVLS) September 8, 2018

Lots of people went for this particular gag, replicating a format anyone who’s spent a lot of time on social media will likely recognise.

I looked cute in this, might delete later :) #PS4share pic.twitter.com/NHEyjavEKs — Sly (@SlyFoxHound) September 9, 2018

Some took advantage of the stickers and filters available.

Friendly neighborhood Spiderman selfie pic.twitter.com/mIca2q3Dkd — AirKing96 (@AirKing96) September 7, 2018

Others experiments with different looks for superhero.

Punk Spiderman selfie pic.twitter.com/IWkVxdlkv4 — Ian Hamilton #OC5 (@hmltn) September 9, 2018

"Hanging out with the guys at this cool party!" - I love the selfie feature in this game #spiderman pic.twitter.com/Trsf5NN6Td — Maxwell Zierath (@MaxwellZierath) September 9, 2018

Some gamers sought out popular sights in New York for their selfies.

Others were a little bit cheeky with their pictures.

Wow this photo mode is amazing #SpiderManPS4 pic.twitter.com/H8pOw43Lfd — Chocolate Charlie (@RMGCharlie) September 8, 2018

There was a morbid twist as some gamers sought out this spot for a selfie – the grave of Ben Parker, aka Spidey’s Uncle Ben.

Press f to pay respects #PS4share pic.twitter.com/NnWIRmHeUV — vibranium is stored in the balls (@stupeoscientia) September 8, 2018

But perhaps the winning selfie was this one from actor Yuri Lowenthal, who voices Spider-Man in the game.

It’s about to get meta up in here. #spidermanps4 pic.twitter.com/2TsVW6X6dA — Yuri Lowenthal (@YuriLowenthal) September 9, 2018

- Press Association