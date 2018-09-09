Fans are loving the selfie mode in the new Spider-Man PS4 game
09/09/2018 - 18:07:00Back to Discover Home
As gamers got to grips with PlayStation’s new Spider-Man title, one feature seemed to emerge as a firm favourite.
Released worldwide on Friday, the game includes the ability to take photos of the webbed wonder mid-game – including selfies, complete with filters, stickers and all the features a social media-savvy generation might expect.
And of course while swinging around New York City and fighting bad guys is fun. so is taking pictures of yourself as Spider-Man.
That’s something that gamers have been taking full advantage of.
Best feature in the game. Many Spidey-Selfies incoming #PS4Share #Spiderman #SpiderManPs4 #selfie pic.twitter.com/lx4jyhPZnb— Fred (@KruloRen) September 9, 2018
The selfie mode in the new Spider-Man is just serious fun #spiderman , just a free fall from the top of NYC, nothing to see here pic.twitter.com/EXBWMYgCV0— OKΛN (@OkanNVLS) September 8, 2018
Lots of people went for this particular gag, replicating a format anyone who’s spent a lot of time on social media will likely recognise.
I looked cute in this, might delete later :) #PS4share pic.twitter.com/NHEyjavEKs— Sly (@SlyFoxHound) September 9, 2018
Felt cute might delete later #PS4share pic.twitter.com/livqjQ4nZ5— Bobby (@nlntendho) September 7, 2018
Some took advantage of the stickers and filters available.
Spiderman selfie at Times Square #PS4share pic.twitter.com/YEAvpJPFDS— KËИJI ＜8ミ (@Kenji_gamez) September 9, 2018
First selfie #spiderman #PS4 pic.twitter.com/7dMHj5aofG— NathanGeorge•_• (@Tench_Online) September 8, 2018
Friendly neighborhood Spiderman selfie pic.twitter.com/mIca2q3Dkd— AirKing96 (@AirKing96) September 7, 2018
Others experiments with different looks for superhero.
Punk Spiderman selfie pic.twitter.com/IWkVxdlkv4— Ian Hamilton #OC5 (@hmltn) September 9, 2018
Selfie #Spiderman pic.twitter.com/o8LKpDDRTa— ArmeRGB (@ArmeRMedia) September 9, 2018
"Hanging out with the guys at this cool party!" - I love the selfie feature in this game #spiderman pic.twitter.com/Trsf5NN6Td— Maxwell Zierath (@MaxwellZierath) September 9, 2018
Some gamers sought out popular sights in New York for their selfies.
Mandatory on top of the empire state building selfie. #spiderman #PS4share pic.twitter.com/k1z6HmE9se— Tiina (@TiinaVee) September 8, 2018
Times Square selfie #Spiderman pic.twitter.com/AO0K1WsBJw— DrProfessorMcNasty (@DrProfMcNasty) September 8, 2018
Selfi No.2 the Chrysler Building #PS4share #Spiderman #NewYork #photooftheday #selfie pic.twitter.com/wfysuqGMcS— Dan Anderson Designs (@DADesigntweets) September 9, 2018
Others were a little bit cheeky with their pictures.
Wow this photo mode is amazing #SpiderManPS4 pic.twitter.com/H8pOw43Lfd— Chocolate Charlie (@RMGCharlie) September 8, 2018
There was a morbid twist as some gamers sought out this spot for a selfie – the grave of Ben Parker, aka Spidey’s Uncle Ben.
Press f to pay respects #PS4share pic.twitter.com/NnWIRmHeUV— vibranium is stored in the balls (@stupeoscientia) September 8, 2018
But perhaps the winning selfie was this one from actor Yuri Lowenthal, who voices Spider-Man in the game.
It’s about to get meta up in here. #spidermanps4 pic.twitter.com/2TsVW6X6dA— Yuri Lowenthal (@YuriLowenthal) September 9, 2018
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here