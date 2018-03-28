Fancy getting your kit off for cancer? Dip in the Nip event planned for May

Fancy getting your kit off for cancer? If so, registration opens today for the annual Dip in the Nip charity event taking place on May 7th at a yet undisclosed beach in Galway.

Since 2009, this annual event has seen hundreds of brave participants strip off and take a dip in the Atlantic Ocean to raise thousands of euros for Hand in Hand, the children’s cancer charity based in Galway.

The Dip in the Nip event which took place in Sligo in 2013.

Hand in Hand provides a range of practical and emotional support services that help to reduce the impact that a childhood cancer diagnosis has on every effected child and his or her extended family.

The event raises funds which allow the charity to provide families across Ireland with the support they need at the most difficult time imaginable.

Hundreds of participants will gather together on a beach, shedding clothes, and legging it into the North Atlantic. The Dip in the Nip was the world’s first skinny dip for charity.

The event celebrates people the shapes and scars of all people, and encourages participants to take the plunge for themselves, loved ones, or those they've lost to cancer.

The exact location will be disclosed to participants closer to the event.

To register, you can contact Hand in Hand via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HandinHandWest or email laura@handinhand.ie.

Registration is free, but a minimum donation or fundraising amount of €50 is encouraged by the charity.

For more information please visit http://www.handinhand.ie/event/dip-in-the-nip-2018/ or https://www.facebook.com/events/205518533553550/ or email laura@handinhand.ie or phone 087 329 5395.

