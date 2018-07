Fancy a holiday here? This Russian village goes from -62C in winter to +38C in summer

At times the weather in Ireland can seem extreme but we’ve got nothing on the Russian village of Oymyakon is the coldest permanently inhabited settlement in the world.

While winter in the area sees temperatures drop to minus 60 degrees celsius, summertime can have temperatures go up to 38 degrees or higher.

Although we like to think that Ireland gets its' fair share of weather nothing compares to these extremes.

But despite this Oymyakon can offer some amazing views.