Fan has Harry Styles’ face tattooed onto cheek ‘for his birthday’

A fan of Harry Styles appears to have had the pop star’s face tattooed onto their cheek.

Fellow singer Kelsy Karter, 24, posted a photo on Instagram of the former One Direction star’s image drawn, apparently permanently, onto her face, along with the initials “HS” in a heart.

New Zealand-born musician Karter had the ink drawn onto her by Los Angeles-based celebrity tattoo artist Romeo Lacoste, who wrote on Instagram he “can’t believe” she had it done.

Styles turns 25 on February 1 and it appears Karter got the tattoo to celebrate this.

A week before the pictures of the tattoo Karter tweeted: “Finally know what I’m getting Harry for his birthday….”

Finally know what I’m getting Harry for his birthday.... — Kelsy Karter (@KelsyKarter) January 18, 2019

Some who have since seen the tattoo didn’t appear to think it was the best gift option.

“A card would’ve sufficed,” wrote user @IcarusIwt

While others weren’t convinced the tattoo’s design was a very good likeness.

omgg it doesn’t even look like him tho pic.twitter.com/wV8YVB26Rw — hannah ◟̽◞̽ ifb (@stylinsonskiwi) January 27, 2019

Karter has let her feelings of admiration for Styles be known regularly in the past, saying she feels like “a female version” of him.

“What I love about him from a professional standpoint is that he was the poppiest of pop stars, and then he went off on his own and made a classic rock album,” she told magazine i-D in 2018.

“For someone like me who wants to live in that world who hasn’t been in a boy band, he has opened the door for me.

“I really want to work with him. Let’s work, Harry.

“Where you at? Mark my words: I’m getting a song on his album.”

