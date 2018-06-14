Fan Fury: Megan’s choice to pick Eyal on Love Island doesn't go down too well

Last night on Love Island Megan chose Eyal over fan favourite Alex, much to the dismay of viewers.

Many are fed up with Eyal’s antics on the show and want doctor Alex to be given a chance by the girls in the villa.

People took to Twitter to vent their frustration with the situation.

Some just couldn’t understand Megan’s decision.

Others saw right through Megan’s intentions from the beginning.

Fans ultimately want better for Alex.

Safe to say, fans can’t wait to see the aftermath of what happened on tonight's episode.

Love Island continues tonight on 3e at 9pm.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

