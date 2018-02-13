Fall for a dog's personality - not looks - this Valentine's Day

Dogs Trust wants people to consider rehoming a dog based on their personality not just their looks this Valentine's Day.

The charity has removed all photographs of dogs seeking adoption from its website to highlight that they are #NotJustAPrettyFace.

Amber is one of the many dogs waiting to find her forever home

There will also be a match-making booth in the Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre in Finglas where members of the public can describe their perfect pooch so the team can help them meet their match.

According to Dogs Trust, Ireland's largest dog welfare charity, people often have preconceived ideas about the breed and size of dog that they want and can miss out on their perfect pup.

"Dogs have so much personality and as every dog is unique, we really want potential adopters to think about the dog that will fit into their home and lifestyle, rather than choosing a dog based solely on his or her appearance," said Catriona Birt, Head of Operations at Dogs Trust.

"We have some fabulous characters in our care who people are really missing out on. They have that all important matchmaking profile of a great sense of humour and a fun loving nature and are regularly over-looked because they are not considered conventionally ‘cute’!

"Personality is so important when choosing a dog, who will share your home with you for many happy years to come!"

There are currently 140 dogs at Dogs Trust waiting for their human to come along and take them to their forever home so they can live happily ever after.

Among them is Amber, an 8-year-old Pit Bull, who has appeared on the tv series Dog Tales with Andrea Hayes as well as in a Hudson Taylor music video.

The charity say that they cannot understand why Amber has not found a home yet as she is "a fantastic, loving dog who will bowl you over with affection".

Amber is not a conventional-looking Pit Bull so perhaps this is why she doesn't appeal to those who are fans of the breed.

If you think that you can give Amber or any of the other dogs a home, get in touch with Dogs Trust Ireland today.

- Digital desk