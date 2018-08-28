Fake Warren Buffett Twitter account giving out life advice that is actually helpful

A Twitter account purporting to be Warren Buffett, the third wealthiest man in the world has gotten a viral following after it started tweeting life tips and advice.

Warren Buffett

Twitter user @WarrenBuffet99 is even using a smiling picture of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO and is gaining hundreds of thousands of likes, follows and retweets from constructive life advice.

The account, which was activated in 2016 started tweeting on Saturday and has picked up over 210,000 followers.

Here are just some of the most popular tweets from @WarrenBuffet99.

Here's what's cool:



1 saying 'thank you'

2 apologizing when wrong

3 showing up on time

4 being nice to strangers

5 listening without interrupting

6 admitting you were wrong

7 following your dreams

8 being a mentor

9 learning and using people's names

10 holding doors open — Warren Buffet (@warrenbuffet99) August 26, 2018

Lessons from children:



1 fall and get back up, try again

2 try new things

3 adopt a beginner's mindset

4 laugh a lot

5 make new friends

6 be creative

7 have fun

8 ask more questions

9 share things

10 take short naps

11 be open minded

12 love learning constantly

13 have energy — Warren Buffet (@warrenbuffet99) August 28, 2018

How to reduce stress this week:

1 stay active

2 visualize, plan, then action

3 give without expecting a get

4 eat healthier

5 be a better friend

6 don't respond to negativity

7 spend time with family

8 get some rest

9 write 'thank you' notes

10 focus on your goals — Warren Buffet (@warrenbuffet99) August 27, 2018