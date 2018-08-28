Fake Warren Buffett Twitter account giving out life advice that is actually helpful
A Twitter account purporting to be Warren Buffett, the third wealthiest man in the world has gotten a viral following after it started tweeting life tips and advice.
Twitter user @WarrenBuffet99 is even using a smiling picture of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO and is gaining hundreds of thousands of likes, follows and retweets from constructive life advice.
The account, which was activated in 2016 started tweeting on Saturday and has picked up over 210,000 followers.
Here are just some of the most popular tweets from @WarrenBuffet99.
Here's what's cool:— Warren Buffet (@warrenbuffet99) August 26, 2018
1 saying 'thank you'
2 apologizing when wrong
3 showing up on time
4 being nice to strangers
5 listening without interrupting
6 admitting you were wrong
7 following your dreams
8 being a mentor
9 learning and using people's names
10 holding doors open
Lessons from children:— Warren Buffet (@warrenbuffet99) August 28, 2018
1 fall and get back up, try again
2 try new things
3 adopt a beginner's mindset
4 laugh a lot
5 make new friends
6 be creative
7 have fun
8 ask more questions
9 share things
10 take short naps
11 be open minded
12 love learning constantly
13 have energy
Don't fear change. pic.twitter.com/2o9FJdoCui— Warren Buffet (@warrenbuffet99) August 28, 2018
How to reduce stress this week:— Warren Buffet (@warrenbuffet99) August 27, 2018
1 stay active
2 visualize, plan, then action
3 give without expecting a get
4 eat healthier
5 be a better friend
6 don't respond to negativity
7 spend time with family
8 get some rest
9 write 'thank you' notes
10 focus on your goals
Advice for the all the young people:— Warren Buffet (@warrenbuffet99) August 25, 2018
1 read and write more
2 stay healthy and fit
3 networking is about giving
4 practice public speaking
5 stay teachable
6 find a mentor
7 keep in touch with friends
8 you are not your job
9 know when to leave
10 don’t spend what you don’t have
