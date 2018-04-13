Fairytale of New York voted the greatest Irish song of all time

“You scumbag you maggot ….”

Now, if you didn’t finished the rest of that sentence in your head, are you even Irish?

Although seasonal, Fairytale of New York is undoubtedly one of Ireland’s most loved tunes, but would you vote it the greatest Irish song of all time?

The listeners of Classic Hits 4FM seem to think so.

PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe asked their breakfast show listeners to vote for their favourite Irish song of all time this week.

Despite the time of year, The Pogues' 'Fairytale of New York' was voted number one.

Ah God PJ and Jim on @ClassicHits4FM are playing Fairytale of New York in its entirety in APRIL and (banger and all that it is) it feels blasphemous. — Emer Nic Dhiarmada (@EmieMack) April 13, 2018

fairytale of new york is on the radio.



in the middle of april. — orla saw love, simon (x4) | 40 days!! 🎭💫 (@oIiverormson) April 13, 2018

Got proper confused when turned on @ClassicHits4FM to hear Fairytale of NewYork🙈 thought I was imagining things — Irene (@irene_carey1) April 13, 2018

Aslan were the only artists to appear twice in the top 10 with 'Crazy World' and 'This Is'.

Pat Shortt's 'Jumbo Breakfast Roll' was a surprise entry to the number 9 spot and 'Put em under Pressure' is still as popular as ever, making it to number 3 on the chart.

Reacting to the poll PJ Gallagher said "I'm delighted that The Frank and Walters made it in to the top 10 considering the song featured in The Young Offenders series. I wouldn't have chosen Fairytale of New York but maybe it was voted because of all the cold weather we've been getting!"

Jim McCabe said: "It seems mad at this time of year that the Pogues came out on top, but it just shows you how much of a quality tune it is!"

The top 10 are as follows:

1 The Pogues - Fairytale of New York

2 Aslan - Crazy World

3 Irish Italis 90 Squad - Put em under Pressure

4 The Frank and Walters - After All

5 Thin Lizzy - Whiskey in the Jar

6 Bagatelle - Summer in Dublin

7 Aslan - This Is

8 U2 - One

9 Pat Shortt - Jumbo Breakfast Roll

10 The Golden Horde - Friends in Time

Speaking to PJ and Jim during the greatest song feature, singer Mary Byrne said that Joe Dolan’s ‘Make me an Island’ is her favourite Irish song because Joe “is the best thing that ever walked the Irish Isles”.

Aslan’s Billy McGuinness chose Sinead O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares To You’, telling PJ and Jim that “Sinead is the best female vocalist that Ireland has ever produced".

Brendan Murphy from The 4 of Us picked Van Morrison’s ‘In to the Mystic’ as his favourite and Jerry Fish chose ‘Where’s me Jumper’ “because of its wit, humour and energy”.