'Fair play díobh ar fad': Martin McDonagh thanks Connemara community for Three Billboards support

The writer and director of the Oscar-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri has written a note of thanks to a community in Connemara who put up three billboards of their own to celebrate the film's success.

The people of Lettermullan, the homeplace of McDonagh's father, put up three billboards each with a different slogan.

The billboards read 'Comhghairdeas Martin McDonagh', 'Réalt Mór Leitir Mealláin', 'Réalt Mór Hollywood'. Translated they read 'Congratulations Martin McDonagh', 'Big Lettermullan Star', 'Big Hollywood Star'.

McDonagh sent his note, written as Gaeilge, to RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta. It reads:

Tá mé ag iarraidh mo mhíle buíochas a rá le gach duine a ghlac páirt leis na billboards a chur suas i Leitir Mealláin.

Buíochas ó chroí don fheirmeoir a thug an talamh, don scoil, don Ionad Oidhreachta, do Chomhairle Chuigéil agus go mór mhór na leaids a rinne an obair chrua na billboards a chur suas.

Tá na pictiúirí feicthe agam agus breathnaíonn siad iontach. Tá súil agam iad a fheiceáil dom féin amach anseo. Fair play díobh ar fad. Martin.

The translation reads:

I’d like to say thanks a million to everyone involved in putting up the billboards in Leitir Mealláin. Thanks for the farmer who gave his land, to the school, to the Heritage Centre, to the committee in Comhar Chuigéil and especially to the lads who did the hard work of putting up the billboards. I’ve seen the pictures, and they look brilliant. I hope to get over to see them for myself soon. Fair play to you all. Martin.

Maith an fear, Martin.

Martin McDonagh arriving at last night's Oscars ceremony. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

McDonagh's Three Billboards won two of the major awards at the Oscars last night. Frances McDormand picked up the Best Actress award while Sam Rockwell won for Best Supporting Actor.

