Fa-boo-lous: Decorated pumpkins will have you screaming best in show
24/10/2018
Dublin's Botanic Gardens are playing host to some of Ireland's spookiest pumpkins.
Hundreds of decorated pumpkins are on display until just after Halloween after a recent carving competition and they look brilliant.
The winners of these ghostly jack-o-lanterns were announced on Sunday last.
Safe to say, these pumpkins are making us even more excited for the frightening season.
