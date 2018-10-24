Fa-boo-lous: Decorated pumpkins will have you screaming best in show

Back to Halloween Discover Home

Dublin's Botanic Gardens are playing host to some of Ireland's spookiest pumpkins.

Hundreds of decorated pumpkins are on display until just after Halloween after a recent carving competition and they look brilliant.

The winners of these ghostly jack-o-lanterns were announced on Sunday last.

Safe to say, these pumpkins are making us even more excited for the frightening season.

Hundreds of scarily decorated pumpkins competing at the Botanic Gardens

.

KEYWORDS:

HalloweenPumpkinsBotanic GardensDublin
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover