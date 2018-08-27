Exciting food trail and celebrity chef black tie dinner to take place in Cork

Cork-based foodies are in for a treat next month with the return of the Cork Gourmet Trail and a special charity dinner which will be prepared by celebrity chefs.

The trail takes place on Saturday, September 22 at noon with a drinks reception at the newly refurbished Met Bar at the Metropole Hotel, before taking off on a culinary tour of Cork, taking in some of Cork’s best restaurants.

Some of the Cork restaurants taking part include Amicus, Cask, The Cornstore, Greenes, The Imperial Hotel, Docklands, Tequila Jacks, The Old Town Whiskey Bar at Bodega, Crawford & Co, The New Yorker Bar & Bistro, Olivo and The Oyster Tavern.

Sean McCarthy, Tequilla Jacks; Eva Abrosimobva, Amicus Restaurant; Bryan McCarthy, Greenes Restaurant & Cask; Chris Crowley, Tequilla Jacks and Sandra Murphy, Trigon Hotels pictured at the launch of the Cork Gourmet Trail. Photos: Joleen Cronin

The trail will last until approximately 5pm and then guests will return to the Metropole Hotel to receive a goody bag and enjoy an after party.

Later that evening, the Metropole will host a very special fundraising black tie gala dinner in aid of the RNLI.

Each course will be prepared by a separate celebrity chef. Music will be provided by the Roaring Forties.

Tickets for the Gourmet Trail and the RNLI Ball are currently on sale on Eventbrite at €75 per person for the gourmet trail and €65 per person for the black tie gala dinner.

"We are really excited that the Metropole Hotel is the starting point for the hugely successful Cork Gourmet Trail," said Aaron Mansworth, Group General Manager for Trigon Hotels.

Ronan Marshell, CoqBull; Mags O'Connor, Cornstore and Alfonso Giugciano, Cornstore pictured at the launch of the Cork Gourmet Trail.

"This is such a great way to sample what’s on offer from restaurants and hotels around Cork and is a fantastic opportunity to show off menus.

"We are also really excited about the gala dinner in aid of the RNLI and we are delighted to support such a fantastic charity."

Both the gourmet trail and the gala dinner are part of the Murphy’s Cork Oyster and Seafood Festival which is taking place from September 21 to 23.

The festival will open with a performance from the Cork City Samba Band and throughout the weekend there will be free cookery demonstrations with Bord Bia.

Also in attendance will be Derry Clarke from the renowned L’Ecrivian restaurant in Dubin.