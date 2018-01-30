Everything you need to know about plogging – the Swedish fitness trend that helps the environment

As it is January, it’s perhaps unsurprising that the latest Scandi trend to become popular is a particularly virtuous one.

While you might love the comfort and safety of hygge, prepare yourself for something a little more active – plogging.

Sure, it’s hardly the prettiest of words, but it’s good for both you and the environment.

What does it mean?

“Pick up” in Swedish roughly translates to “plocka upp” and “jogging” is “joggning.” Combine the two and voila! You’ve got yourself plogging.

Essenially it’s picking up litter on your daily run. Instead of staring ahead while you pound the pavements, you scan the ground for rubbish that you can pick up en route.

Is it a good workout?

Yes – not only are you going for a run (and good for you), the workout is intensified by the fact that you are stopping and starting and bending down a lot. In that way it’s quite similar to interval training, in which intense bursts and short rest periods improve fitness. Reaching and stretching to the floor also means you’re getting a wider range of movement than simply going for a run.

Just make sure that you’re engaging your core and not rounding over your back when you reach down to pick up rubbish, so that your lower back is protected.

How will it help?

Last year the government published the Litter Strategy for England, which found that street cleaning cost local government £778m in 2015/16, with 81% of people being angry and frustrated by the amount of litter lying around.

Picking up a few bits of rubbish on your run might seem insignificant but it really will make a difference to the huge amounts of litter that the government has to clean up every year.

So not only will plogging be good for you, it could also save some money and make your area a little bit prettier.