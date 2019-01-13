Everyone’s loving the effort this cricket fan made to make a catch

A cricket fan in Australia has earned all the plaudits despite failing to secure a catch in the crowd.

Brisbane Heat were in the middle of setting a total in their Big Bash League match against the Melbourne Renegades when Chris Lynn launched a six into the stands.

And while most of the crowd admired the shot as it sailed into a covered section of seating, one fan saw his chance for glory.

This would've been the greatest catch in sporting history 😂😂



He didn't get the catch, but he gets a Bucket Moment! #BBL08 pic.twitter.com/03o3HBlxDU — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 13, 2019

“Jeez, he wanted it,” one commentator remarked.

Meanwhile social media users were inspired by the effort the fan put into his attempt.

I need this lads energy for the whole of 2019 — 👑Sam (@SamWH43) January 13, 2019

Did all the work... — Josh. (@Crouchy35) January 13, 2019

And he even received praise from Cricket Australia’s digital content team.

Had he caught it, he might well have found himself in the next Australia Test side.

- Press Association