Everyone’s talking about Joanne McNally’s ‘Baby Hater’ documentary

Last night, TV3 aired Baby Hater, a documentary in which Joanne McNally investigates whether motherhood is something she might ever contemplate.

Tonight's the night for my new doc #BabyHater! People feel very strongly about babies. FYI I love babies. Well, there's some babies I like more than others but all in all, I have no beef with babies. The show is about the pros and cons of parenting.@TV3Ireland 9PM #Childfree pic.twitter.com/JalyMUw7F1 — Joanne McNally (@jomcnally) January 24, 2018

The comedian is 80% sure she doesn’t children of her own and wanted to sit down and speak to women who share her view.

A view she believes doesn’t sit well with the general public, especially with women who believe that being a mother is their purpose in life - the same group of people who feel that people who don’t want kids are ‘baby haters’.

While researching the group of woman, known as ‘militant moms’, she also came across a group of mothers who openly regret have children.

McNally chatted with several people from different ranges of the view spectrum; from Canadian Journalist, Gavin McInnes to Irish comedian Tara Flynn, each with their own unique view on the topic.

Viewers took to social media to praise the documentary after it aired.

This opened up the channels on the subject.

'Kids are great craic and they're bloody hard work' So true! Watching with interest @jomcnally's #BabyHater @TV3Ireland Brilliant to hear from @TaraFlynn & @ruthscott that parenthood is not for them..we need more honesty about this topic — Jackie Lynam (@JackieLynam) January 24, 2018

Watching #BabyHater @jomcnally @TV3Ireland it is an awfully hard decision to make - I always said I never wanted children - but have never loved anyone as much as I do my daughter. So... each to their own, don't ask awful questions of women & no judging❤️ — alison curtis ⚡️📻🎙 (@AlisonTodayFM) January 24, 2018

Watching #babyhater and I’m already so angry at people’s self righteousness. Loving your work @jomcnally! — Sarina Bellissimo (@SBellissimo) January 24, 2018

I have three kids who were all planned and wanted but completely understand why people don't want to have kids. Finding this documentary really interesting. #Babyhater — Sterling_Plisken (@SterlingPliskin) January 24, 2018

“Would you ever think of having your own chicken baguette?”@jomcnally has turned out a belter of a documentary in #BabyHater and I’m thrilled to know her.



To stay funny in the face of that kind of criticism takes some stones and she has them in spades 👊🏽 — Aifric O'Connell (@aifricoconnell) January 24, 2018

Wtf is this thing "my children complete me"??? My daughter doesnt complete me. I love her. I have zero regrets. But she doesn't complete me. I complete me. Feck off with your "ooooohhh what is a woman without a child". It's a COMPLETE women. #BabyHater — selflovewsarah (@selflovewsarah) January 24, 2018

#BabyHater is 👌🏻👌🏻Well done @jomcnally! Always serving up that refreshing truth. Literally my feelings on having kids... pic.twitter.com/HsEHiC3U2m — Eimear Fitzmaurice (@TheMiseducation) January 24, 2018

Why would a person/ couple's decision not to have children be open to other people's opinion?? No one is getting hurt, everyone's happy, quit the judging!! #BabyHater — Michelle Drysdale (@ShellyDrysdale) January 24, 2018

Watch the documentary in full here.