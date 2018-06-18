Everyone loves an RTÉ Six One News blooper and here’s the latest

Since Aengus Mac Grianna parted ways with RTÉ News we’ve been longing for our six o’clock giggle.

Thankfully, Keelin Shanley’s startled face as she was caught off guard on Friday’s programme, will keep us going for a little while.

As a report of Sinn Féin’s Ard Fheis ended the camera’s cut to the new presenter a little earlier than she expected.

Just as she was giving it socks to Taylor Swift's Shake It Off.

(Ok, she probably wasn't but for the weekend that was in it, we'd like to think so)