Everyone is talking about the audience during Claire Byrne’s referendum debate

Last night Claire Byrne hosted a live referendum debate as part of her weekly live show.

Sitting on the panel for ‘Yes’ was co-director of Together For Yes, Orla O’Connor, Dr. Peter Boylan, and Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald.

And the ‘No’ side, there was Maria Steen from the Iona Institute, Obstetrician John Monaghan, and FF TD Mary Butler.

During the show, viewers took to Twitter to complain about the conduct of the audience during the debate.

The majority of people felt that the heckling, sniggering and laughing was disruptive and disrespectful with such a sensitive topic in question.

More believed that the show's producers should have taken control of the audience and not allowed them to cut across the speakers.

A lot of people on the TL feeling real distress and anger over #CBLive tonight. If you've been affected by it, don't internalise, please reach out. Tweet and talk, or email your local group and join in, or be sure to call your counsellor tomorrow - whatever would help you most. — Lawyers For Choice (@Lawyers4Choice) May 14, 2018

Ourselves and @disabled_choice are currently in tears outside #CBLive. What is really clear is that our lives as disabled women don't matter in this country. We are 68% of maternal deaths. We should matter. We need to be #Together4Yes, for our health and our lives. — People with Disabilities Together for Yes (@PWDTogether4Yes) May 14, 2018

No side having the better of the encounter so far because of Maria Steen and the audience. Negative reaction to Peter Boylan remarkable. But are they reaching the undecided voters? Are they planting doubts with soft repealers? Hard to see it. — Pat Leahy (@PatLeahyIT) May 14, 2018

I have great respect for Claire Byrne but her team let her down tonight - the show was poorly planned, disorganised & quite frankly like a circus.



This kind of TV does not serve the public who wish to be informed of the facts and evidence. #cbLive #8thref — Sen Catherine Noone (@senatornoone) May 14, 2018

Disastrous ‘debate’. Horrendous to see the whooping and hollering with so many people like Gerry and Gaye Edwards who have been through the most traumatic experiences present in the audience. #cblive — Paddy McKenna (@PaddyMcKenna) May 14, 2018

My #CBLive thoughts FWIW:

1. Mary Lou excellent for Yes (which is good for SF too)

2. Maria Steen excellent for No

3. Boylan rattled for first time in campaign

4. Format terrible

5. Audience too rowdy

6. No side probs edged it, but not sure how many undecideds were watching https://t.co/T1JPjdy5Cx — Hugh O'Connell (@oconnellhugh) May 14, 2018

The behaviour of the Claire Byrne Live audience was actually embarrassing. This is a serious issue for women, there is nothing to cheer about in this at all #cblive — Leah Thompson (@LeahJThompson18) May 14, 2018

Make the clapping stop. It's neither the place nor the topic for whooping and hollering. #CBLive — Kevin Doyle (@KevDoyle_Indo) May 14, 2018

Did I just watch Claire Byrne Live or The Jeremy Kyle Show? — maria1976 (@mariahickey1976) May 14, 2018

I’d love to watch this debate without the live audience #CBlive — Mairead Ronan (@cocomairead) May 14, 2018

Claire byrne live last night was just awful, whooping and cheering it was like a cross between up for the match and Jerry Springer. The format is seriously flawed and ill suited to such a serious topic. I don't see how it would help or inform anyone to make a decision — Kenny Doyle (@doyle_kenny) May 15, 2018

Claire Byrne was also praised for her moderating.

Hugely devisive topic, but well handled by Claire Byrne. #cblive — John Kelly (@JohnOfTheKellys) May 14, 2018

Claire Byrne was excellent last night. She was very fair and gave everyone time to talk and answer.



Well done to her. — Brigid Costello (@Brigid_Ire) May 15, 2018

Well done Claire Byrne #CBlive — Darragh Noel (@daraghnoel) May 14, 2018

Watch the debate for yourself here: