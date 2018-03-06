Everyone fell in love with 'true blue' Dubs Pat and Maureen on First Dates

Two daters from Dublin captured the hearts of viewers on First Dates Ireland this evening.

71-year-old retired crane operator Pat was paired with 68-year-old former Jacobs worker Maureen, and the pair got on famously.

Ah I'm loving maureen and your man😍 #FirstDatesIRL — Mia Mac 💚🇮🇪☘ (@MarieMac29) March 6, 2018

Your co-ordinates are lovely Maura #FirstDatesIRL — Paul Brophy (@debroph) March 6, 2018

I love seeing the older generations on dates. Fair play to them getting back out there open for love no matter what age they are! #FirstDatesIRL — Aoife Ní Mhurchú (@Smurfjocks) March 6, 2018

One of the best things about #FirstDatesIRL is that elderly people get an opportunity to meet new people and go on a date 👏 — David Gammell (@davidgammell2) March 6, 2018

Maureen, whose husband died at just 38, said they honeymooned in the Isle of Man to spend the tax-back they got for marrying before April.

Twitter immediately wondered if that was still a thing.

Married before April to get tax back? Do they still offer this?! #FirstDatesIRL — Peter (@peterc83) March 6, 2018

Hang on, is that married before April tax thing still around?



No reason, like. Just curious. #FirstDatesIRL — Emer Nic Dhiarmada (@EmieMack) March 6, 2018

Pat and his wife of 47 years travelled to snowy Waterford for their own honeymoon.

He admitted he doesn't like being on his own.

"The worst thing that can happen to anybody is not getting to say goodbye," he said, explaining she died unexpectedly while at her mother's house.

Ok I can’t cope. The way he spoke about his wife. I’m a mess. MESS. 😭 #FirstDatesIRL — Peter (@peterc83) March 6, 2018

“The worst thing that can happen is not saying goodbye to someone, that’s the saddest part” Pat no 😰 I’m in floods. #FirstDatesIRL — Jess (@JessieeKeogh) March 6, 2018

Pat is breaking my heart, he speaks so beautifully about his late wife #FirstDatesIRL — ⭐️Lorna⭐️ (@lornab79) March 6, 2018

He brought a photo too. I'm not emotionally stable enough for this lads. It's only Tuesday #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/GescfxBlCJ — Not this one again (@ElaineKelly82) March 6, 2018

oh god the older daters would break your heart - especially the ones whose spouses died young. #firstdatesirl — Kate Bielinski (@katebielinski) March 6, 2018

I think I need a long therapy session after listening to Pat's story. Heartbreaking. #FirstDatesIRL — Eileen -Marie (@EileenC2010) March 6, 2018

Pat's daughter Sinead even voiced her support for the pair on Twitter.

The big question: would they like to meet again?

A resounding yes.

Pat serenaded Maureen with 'some Enchanted Even' before the pair left arm-in-arm.

It’s a match for these two true blues! 💕

Take it away, Pat! #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/F6c0A3QbSV — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) March 6, 2018

Some bonus footage of Pat and Maureen dancing together was also released as the show ended.

Can’t get enough of Pat and Maureen from tonight’s #FirstDatesIRL?



We’ve got some unseen footage from behind the scenes that’ll melt your heart. pic.twitter.com/32EvivKNpM — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) March 6, 2018

Meanwhile, Cork daters 20-year-old student Alexandrea and traveler Eoin, 25 discussed how often they say the word like, like.

80% of the conversation between the Cork couple "like, you like, just like, LIKE" #FirstDatesIRL — Ciara (@Cinephilee) March 6, 2018

Like number 45573 later and they finish their date “like” #FirstDatesIRL — shane broderick (@shanebroderick) March 6, 2018

Drinking game - down a shot every time the Cork couple say 'lioke' 😂😂 #FirstDatesIRL — Aoife Ní Mhurchú (@Smurfjocks) March 6, 2018

Cork people are an actual parody like. #FirstDatesIRL — Emma Wheatley (@EmmaAWheatley) March 6, 2018

They agreed to meet up in future, but as friends, like.

Harris, 22, went on a date with 21-year-old Micha, and both are from Blanchardstown.

Pizza shop worker Harris told his date he is a part-time personal trainer - and immediately panicked when he learned she attends the same gym he mentioned.

So Harris works as a part time fitness instructor. #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/CEYKAul5tk — Fintan Marron (@FintanMusic) March 6, 2018

Ooh Harris almost got caught telling porkys there. The sheer panic on his face when she said she went to the same gym. 😂😂 His eyes widened like a 90s cartoon 🤤 #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/mgg6WXStsl — Silv- M (@ScrappySilv) March 6, 2018

After describing himself as a mammy's boy, his phone began to ring.

Who else would it be but mammy herself.

Gas.