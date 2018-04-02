Ever wondered what a snake drinking water looks like?

Stop and think about it: have you ever actually seen a snake drinking?

If the answer is no, your long wait is at an end. Behold a slithering reptile taking on some refreshment.

That’s YouTuber Taylor Nicole Dean’s pet hognose taking on some fluids. You can see its little cheeks bulge as it swallows.


It’s a sight you may not have seen before as snakes vary greatly in how often they drink.

While some drink regularly, others get nearly all the liquid they need from their prey. Snakes can also absorb and lose water through their skin.

Some pet owners report never seeing their snakes drink at all.
