Ever had a bad interview experience? This Twitter user can top it with her embarrassing pre-interview mishap

Have you ever been so nervous about a job interview that it goes terribly wrong?

Well, you're not alone.

One Twitter user took to the social media platform to tell the world about her mishap before her interview even began.

Laura Maclean was all set for her Skype call interview with Microsoft.

She said on Twitter that she was "all dressed up ready n freaking out" for her big interview.

At 11.12am, Laura decided to email Microsoft University Recruitment to ask why she hadn't heard from them yet for the scheduled 11am interview.

They responded to inform her that the interview was in fact scheduled for February 18, at the same time.

Thinking it was February 18, and not January 18, Laura then told them that she was slightly confused.

To which she received the reply: Today is the 18th of January, February is next month.

all dressed up ready n freaking out for my big skype interview with Microsoft and this happens. possibly the biggest noob on this planet hahahahaha if you don’t laugh you’ll cry pic.twitter.com/OKn2n8i39z — laura maclean (@lauramacleann) January 18, 2019

Facepalm.

We feel you, Laura. It happens to the best of us, and after all, it feels so long ago now since Christmas, that it could be February already.