Even a slightly excited horse couldn’t steal the show at the royal wedding

Not even an excitable horse could steal the show from the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they rode in an open carriage down Windsor’s Long Walk.

But the grey horse at the front of the procession did draw attention just like Katy Perry’s Left Shark.

Crowds watch the royal procession (Yui Mok/PA)

As the grey pranced slightly off-kilter, there was a lot of respect for the rider, who managed to keep the horse in check.

So much respect for the guy riding that horse that is freaking the freak out on the Long Walk #royalwedding — abby chicken (@baby_chicane) May 19, 2018

The most patient person award goes to the man riding that horse. #RoyalWedding — David Townsend (@wanted797) May 19, 2018

Hats off to the ones in charge of the horses!! Tough job for some of them!

And of course the Police and guards keeping everyone safe.

#RoyalWedding — Chloe 💥 (@chloem86) May 19, 2018

Others declared it to be their spirit animal for wanting its moment in the spotlight.

Not going to lie, that one horse in the front doing the absolute most is stealing the show. Live your best life horse king. #RoyalWedding — Shivani (@ShivaniM_) May 19, 2018

That horse on the right is my spirit animal. Break free and dance!!! #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/s90WWP4U0I — Danger Kitty (@parigi88) May 19, 2018

The horse was not pulling the carriage of newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but riding a few paces ahead.

It managed to get close to a police officer who was overlooking crowds, but the bobby stayed on their feet.

Ok so did anyone notice the guy almost falling off the his horse into the police man #RoyalWeddingDay — Courtney Pollard (@courtt_pollard) May 19, 2018

The white horse actually went over to the side barrier and almost knocked over one of the police officers on guard 🙊 — Cherie n Benni (@CherieNBenni) May 19, 2018

When the star of the #RoyalWedding long walk is a horse at the front instead of the bride and the groom 🐎🐎🐎 — Dibyo Dwiputranto (@bidibyo) May 19, 2018

Obviously, the stars of the show…

The newlywed couple wave to the crowds (Aaron Chown/PA)

- Press Association