Enthusiastic Grand Prix fan accidentally adds own voice to global TV coverage
An enthusiastic viewer, sitting a little too close to the microphone, added their own sound effects to the commentary of the Formula One US Grand Prix on Sunday.
Around lap nine, the footage caught someone making fake engine noises during scenes which were broadcast all over the world.
Neeow! 🔊😂#USGP 🇺🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/XG4DjV5AlX— Formula 1 (@F1) October 22, 2018
Many fans took to Twitter to express their own opinions and comparisons for the noise heard during the F1 race.
That fans engine impression on lap 9😂 #WTF1 #F1 @wtf1official pic.twitter.com/a0hxWH1JEC— Ryan Perring (@Ryano_Perringo) October 21, 2018
Some claimed it added to their enjoyment in the coverage of the event.
Those sound effect on lap 9 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Ej8dK4mE2N— NuclearDrifting (@NuclearDrifting) October 21, 2018
Others criticised the current F1 cars, saying the caught impression was an improvement on the sound made by the current cars.
When you're watching the @Channel4 #F1 coverage and some guy starts interrupting the sound with fake racing car noises, whoever it was his terrible impression still sounded arguably better then the current Formula One's. #USGP— Adam Knight (@Adamfantoine86) October 21, 2018
😂😂😂, the sound of an enthusiastic American shouting ‘neoowww neoooowwww’ from the grandstand as the cars drive past is proof that the engines need to be louder! 😆 #F1— Chris 🦁 (@_chrisUK) October 21, 2018
Lewis Hamilton came third in a thrilling race at the US Grand Prix, falling just short of his mission to win the Formula One world championship for a fifth time.
Kimi Raikkonen won the race, his first victory in 113, while Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who started in 18th place, came second.- Press Association
