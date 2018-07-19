Entertainment line-up unveiled for Pope Francis’ Croke Park appearance

Pope Francis will visit Ireland on the 25th and 26th of August as part of the World Meeting of Families.

His schedule includes a visit to the President at Áras an Uachtaráin, Knock Shrine, the Capuchin Day Centre, mass at Phoenix Park and the feast of the families event in Croke Park.

Today, the entertainment line up has been unveiled for his appearance in the GAA location and it's as Irish as you can imagine.

There will be an orchestra of more than 50 musicians, 700 Irish Sean Nó’s and contemporary dancers and a one thousand strong choir.

Alongside big names such as Riverdance, Nathan Carter and Daniel O’Donnell .

And according to Organisers of the World Meeting of Families, these are just some of the acts.

It is said that more than 80,000 people will attend the event.