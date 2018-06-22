Enjoy the brilliant pictures from Take Your Dog To Work Day

Dogs have been enjoying an extra special day with their owners thanks to the annual Take Your Dog To Work Day.

And for anyone not getting to fuss about a four-legged addition to their workplace, social media is awash with pictures.

Officially it’s the 20th annual Take Your Dog To Work Day and it’s designed to celebrate dogs and promote pet adoptions.

One dog “at work” was Nugget, who joined her owner Dr Eve Hepburn at the offices of Fearless Femme, a non-profit feminist mental health magazine, in Leith, Edinburgh.

Fearless Femme’s digital media officer Josie Deacon, partially seen in the picture, explained: “Nugget supports her co-workers in the office by lowering their cortisol at deadline time and upping their oxytocin throughout the month, through chilled-out bonding cuddles and generally being cute and cuddly.”

Twitter user @boogaleebear snapped a pic of 12-year-old Sraotha, who enjoyed a train journey to join her humans at a police station. It was then shared by @LPValentine on Twitter.

In Cirencester, a lurcher named Tigger joined his owner/boss Ben.

The picture was shared by Anna King from BBC Radio Gloucestershire’s Anna King Show.

And the doggos just kept on clocking on.

The only ones not as excited about dogs heading to work were cats.

Miaow!

- Press Association
