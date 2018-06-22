Enjoy the brilliant pictures from Take Your Dog To Work Day

Dogs have been enjoying an extra special day with their owners thanks to the annual Take Your Dog To Work Day.

And for anyone not getting to fuss about a four-legged addition to their workplace, social media is awash with pictures.

Inca taking charge as usual for #TakeYourDogToWork pic.twitter.com/FB0e7pSPOf — Create a Cabin (@createacabin) June 22, 2018

Officially it’s the 20th annual Take Your Dog To Work Day and it’s designed to celebrate dogs and promote pet adoptions.

It’s #TakeYourDogToWorkDay and i’m being so Pawductive woof! pic.twitter.com/EfGW1XPewU — Lilo the Welsh Corgi (@LiloTheCorgi) June 22, 2018

One dog “at work” was Nugget, who joined her owner Dr Eve Hepburn at the offices of Fearless Femme, a non-profit feminist mental health magazine, in Leith, Edinburgh.

Have you guys met Nugget yet? Our Fearless Femme! She wants to help me with social media today! #BringYourDogToWork #TakeYourDogToWork pic.twitter.com/fnZa9ri7UG — Fearless Femme (@FearlessFemme) June 22, 2018

Fearless Femme’s digital media officer Josie Deacon, partially seen in the picture, explained: “Nugget supports her co-workers in the office by lowering their cortisol at deadline time and upping their oxytocin throughout the month, through chilled-out bonding cuddles and generally being cute and cuddly.”

Twitter user @boogaleebear snapped a pic of 12-year-old Sraotha, who enjoyed a train journey to join her humans at a police station. It was then shared by @LPValentine on Twitter.

Newest direct entry detective. Has a nose for trouble and a degree in cuteness. #takeyourdogtowork pic.twitter.com/52cCI8aTx9 — Reid of Leman St (@LPValentine) June 22, 2018

In Cirencester, a lurcher named Tigger joined his owner/boss Ben.

Tigger the flatulent lurcher joining Boss Ben at work at his office outside #Cirencester #TakeYourDogToWork 😷 pic.twitter.com/cEPbLGLko8 — Anna King (@annakingradio) June 22, 2018

The picture was shared by Anna King from BBC Radio Gloucestershire’s Anna King Show.

And the doggos just kept on clocking on.

On "Take your Dog to Work Day," the puppies are taking over my office at @rspcaact! #Canberra #TakeYourDogToWorkDay pic.twitter.com/hg9v7kHzwH — Tammy Ven Dange (@tvendange) June 22, 2018

Reviewing bills passed by the legislature. Ben and I are glad it’s #TakeYourDogToWorkDay. - RC pic.twitter.com/fjxKRT3fgU — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) June 22, 2018

Good morning humans. It is #TakeYourDogToWorkDay. My person says I will be helping him tweet. He said this does not involve food or getting a stick. But he said it would be fun and I'd get a treat. He also says to tell you to "Have a safe Friday out there." pic.twitter.com/pLFurR8lMH — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) June 22, 2018

The only ones not as excited about dogs heading to work were cats.

I’m a big supporter of #TakeYourDogToWorkDay - so long as you work at a rubbish dump. Or on the moon. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 22, 2018

Miaow!

