#EndARelationshipInFourWords: What four words would end a relationship for you?

Back to Discover Home

Could your partner or significant other ruin their relationship with you in four simple words?

That’s what people on Twitter have been discussing using the hashtag #EndARelationshipInFourWords, with humour and sincerity in equal measure.

Snacks were a much-discussed topic, with Katy Perry getting things started.

McDonald’s followed suit…

But some snacks can be controversial, regardless of how generous you are with them.

For others, a shared interest was essential.

The one where the relationship was in danger…

And don’t get people started on animals.

Or anime, for that matter.

Causes such as the environment were also discussed…

But some people’s suggestions were a little more to the point than others.

That’ll do it.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Twitter, UK, Four words, Relationship, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover