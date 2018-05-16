#EndARelationshipInFourWords: What four words would end a relationship for you?
Could your partner or significant other ruin their relationship with you in four simple words?
That’s what people on Twitter have been discussing using the hashtag #EndARelationshipInFourWords, with humour and sincerity in equal measure.
Snacks were a much-discussed topic, with Katy Perry getting things started.
Who ate my snacks?! #EndARelationshipIn4Words— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 16, 2018
McDonald’s followed suit…
I ate your Fries #EndARelationshipIn4Words— McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) May 16, 2018
But some snacks can be controversial, regardless of how generous you are with them.
#EndARelationshipIn4Words— Lima (@TheWifeofNoctis) May 16, 2018
I love Pineapple Pizza.
For others, a shared interest was essential.
‘I don't like reading.’#EndARelationshipIn4Words pic.twitter.com/dulr5lSRQH— Penguin Books UK (@PenguinUKBooks) May 16, 2018
The one where the relationship was in danger…
I've never seen Friends #EndARelationshipIn4Words pic.twitter.com/332nzW1Fwm— Comedy Central UK (@ComedyCentralUK) May 16, 2018
And don’t get people started on animals.
I'm allergic to dogs #EndARelationshipIn4Words— Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane) May 16, 2018
"I don't like animals."#EndARelationshipIn4Words— Maddie Smith (@mxddiemoo) May 16, 2018
Or anime, for that matter.
#EndARelationshipIn4Words "Anime is for children."— Laurelei Lee (@Laurelei_Lee) May 16, 2018
Causes such as the environment were also discussed…
#EndARelationshipIn4Words— UN Environment (@UNEnvironment) May 16, 2018
"I like plastic bags."
Break up with single-use plastic for #CleanSeas & find your new, more sustainable love 💙 https://t.co/QyOjN5px1M pic.twitter.com/k35tnLG6Gb
But some people’s suggestions were a little more to the point than others.
We need to talk #EndARelationshipIn4Words— Lauren Bird Horowitz (@birdaileen) May 15, 2018
i’m ending this relationship #EndARelationshipIn4Words— normal guy, regular (@punished_picnic) May 16, 2018
Our relationship has ended. #EndARelationshipIn4Words— Will Friedle (@willfriedle) May 16, 2018
That’ll do it.
