EndARelationshipInFourWords: What four words would end a relationship for you?

Could your partner or significant other ruin their relationship with you in four simple words?

That’s what people on Twitter have been discussing using the hashtag #EndARelationshipInFourWords, with humour and sincerity in equal measure.

Snacks were a much-discussed topic, with Katy Perry getting things started.

Who ate my snacks?! #EndARelationshipIn4Words — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 16, 2018

McDonald’s followed suit…

I ate your Fries #EndARelationshipIn4Words — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) May 16, 2018

But some snacks can be controversial, regardless of how generous you are with them.

For others, a shared interest was essential.

The one where the relationship was in danger…

And don’t get people started on animals.

I'm allergic to dogs #EndARelationshipIn4Words — Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane) May 16, 2018

Or anime, for that matter.

Causes such as the environment were also discussed…

#EndARelationshipIn4Words

"I like plastic bags."

Break up with single-use plastic for #CleanSeas & find your new, more sustainable love 💙 https://t.co/QyOjN5px1M pic.twitter.com/k35tnLG6Gb — UN Environment (@UNEnvironment) May 16, 2018

But some people’s suggestions were a little more to the point than others.

We need to talk #EndARelationshipIn4Words — Lauren Bird Horowitz (@birdaileen) May 15, 2018

i’m ending this relationship #EndARelationshipIn4Words — normal guy, regular (@punished_picnic) May 16, 2018

Our relationship has ended. #EndARelationshipIn4Words — Will Friedle (@willfriedle) May 16, 2018

That’ll do it.

- Press Association